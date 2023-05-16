Protected mangroves cut down on Sandpiper Bay & Resort property in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Environmental Protection said they have launched an active and ongoing investigation after a Treasure Coast resident reported to them that protected mangrove trees were cut down along the property line of the Sandpiper Bay & Resort in Port St Lucie.

The resort, which was once known as the Club Med, recently came under new ownership.

A representative for FDEP told WPTV that after receiving the tip, representatives from the agency went to the resort Wednesday and confirmed a "significant amount" of mangrove trees were cut down. The agency said they are pursuing formal enforcement amid the active and ongoing investigation.

WPTV talked to the tipster, Jim Dirks, who has lived in Port St Lucie since 1977. He has fished in the north fork of the St. Lucie River, where the resort sits, for the past several decades.

WPTV Longtime Florida resident Jim Dirks explains the anger he felt when he discovered the mangroves were cut down.

He said he first noticed the trees were cut down a little over a week ago, taking videos and pictures that he sent to FDEP and WPTV.

"That shoreline in front of you there was covered in mangroves. Now, there's nothing," Dirks said while pointing to the resort's edge. "I'll try to keep it clean, but I was very angry, to say the least."

FDEP could not yet say exactly what formal enforcement means but said they are finalizing their inspection, and expect to include that information in an official report once it is done.

WPTV contacted Sandpiper Bay and Resort multiple times for comment. We did speak to the resort's marketing team, who said they would get us a response immediately. So far, WPTV still has not heard back.

According to FDEP's website, trimming mangroves up to 6 feet is allowed. Anything more than that can result in the offender being fined up to $100 for each tree illegally trimmed and up to $250 for each mangrove illegally altered.

WPTV/FDEP Florida laws states that offenders can be fined up to $250 for each mangrove illegally altered.

"Cutting it to the root, that kills them," Dirks said.

Dr. Lorae Simpson, the chief scientist of the Florida Oceanographic Society, said when mangroves are cut down they often have to be completely regrown, which can take decades. She also said there is a reason they are protected by the state of Florida.

"Mangroves are actually a foundation species, which means that they anchor all the other habitats around them, so without them, you may not have seagrass or oysters," Simpson said.

She also added they stabilize the coastline, protect the water quality, provide habitats for fish, protect wildlife species, protect young fish from predators, serve as nesting areas, are critical in preventing erosion, and protect against storm surge during hurricanes.

WPTV Dr. Lorae Simpson (right) explains to WPTV reporter Kate Hussey the importance of mangroves to Florida's ecosystem.

"If you didn't have these prop roots, you're going to see so much more water move across the land much faster," Simpson said.

According to FDEP's website, the trees also contribute $7.6 billion annually to the economy and create 109,000 jobs in Florida.

Dirks said that's why he takes it personally, hoping he at least sees the waters he's fished on come back to life.

"It angers me," Dirks said. "This has been my fishing spot for 40 years and to see what happened drives me crazy."

Click here to learn more about mangrove trees, the regulations surrounding them and their importance to the ecosystem.