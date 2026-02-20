Port St. Lucie preserves 105 acres for future generations in $2.5 million deal

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — City officials in Port St. Lucie formally held an event Friday after the recent acquisition of nearly 105 acres that were once slated to become homes.

The land, located between Interstate 95 and Southwest Rosser Boulevard, will be preserved for generations to come after city leaders purchased the property for $2.5 million last year.

On Aug. 25, the Port St. Lucie City Council voted unanimously to purchase the plot of land from Rosser Lakes LLC.

"This is a huge win for the surrounding neighborhood, and it is a win and a message for our entire city," Port St. Lucie Mayor Shannon Martin said Friday. "We heard from residents who are concerned about losing this space. They reached out because they cared deeply about their neighborhood and about the future of Port St. Lucie, and they spoke about traffic, about maintaining natural views. ... Residents made it clear that access to nature and parks is their top priority."

The mayor called the land acquisition "one of the most significant environmental investments" the city has ever made.

"Rosser Lakes Preserve will become a place for walking trails, fishing, reflection and passive outdoor recreation," Martin said.

The city will work to remove invasive plants, install pavilions and build a fishing pier on the property.

In addition, the City Council on Friday created a nonprofit organization, called the Naturally PSL Community Trust, for "acquiring, conserving and activating green space for public benefits."

The city said Naturally PSL Land Bank and Community Trust will work in tandem to:



Increase residents' access to parks, trails, preserves and other green spaces through land acquisitions

Enhance resiliency through stormwater management, education and green infrastructure

Improve the quality of environmentally sensitive lands, wildlife habitats and connectivity

Improve the quality of life in our neighborhoods

"Today is a perfect example of the reflection of what is possible when a community speaks up, and its leadership listens," Martin said.