Port St. Lucie opens The Preserve along the St. Lucie River

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A new 13-acre park opened at the Port District in Port St. Lucie on Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

It's called The Preserve and features about a mile of trails and elevated walkways with connections to the boardwalk along the North Fork of the St. Lucie River.

"This is what residents have told us they wanted to see," said Scott Samples with the City of Port St. Lucie. "They wanted to see more access to natural areas, and in particular, they were interested in seeing more trails. This was a way for us to bring that to them."

The park costs about $970,000 to build. Around $400,000 was funded through a grant from the Florida Inland Navigation District. The rest was funded through the Parks Impact Fee Capital Improvement Project.

The Preserve is located next to The Grove, the city's planned entertainment district that will feature restaurants and bars.

"This will fit right into it," said Samples. "It could be a place where, after you finish a meal, you can come for a walk."

Construction of the park started in August 2025.

The conservation area and scenic preserve officially opened on Wednesday at 4 p.m.