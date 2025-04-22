Plastic reef at Loggerhead Marinelife Center tells powerful story of harmful trash

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is connecting you to the community with an idea on how to celebrate Earth Day.

You can't miss the Plastic Reef art installation at Loggerhead Marinelife Center, located in the One Ocean Hall area of the facility.

The art is sprawling, colorful and made possible with the help of the Perry J. Cohen Foundation.

Loggerhead CEO Andy Dehart explained to WPTV morning anchor Ashley Glass that the piece tells a powerful story about the amount of trash we as a society generate and where it ultimately ends up.

Visitors to the center will see plastic bottles, rakes, pencil sharpeners and keyboard keys all within the artwork.

"Those plastic water bottle lids, they've actually surpassed cigarette butts as the No. 1 source of pollution on our beaches," Dehart said.

Click here to learn more about the plastic reef, which is on display at the Loggerhead Marinelife Center until June.