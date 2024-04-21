Watch Now
Palm Beach Zoo hosts weekend-long Earth Day celebration

Activities run through Monday
Posted at 11:02 AM, Apr 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-21 11:03:16-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The weekend-long Earth Day celebration at Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society is in full swing.

Festivities started Saturday and go through Monda with Earth Day-themed chats, animal exercise sessions and a focus on building a connection with the animals.

"We share this environment with these very important animals and any person that comes to support the zoo is a wildlife-saving hero," Devin Clarke, senior supervisor at Palm Beach Zoo, said.

Here is the Sunday schedule at the zoo for Earth Day:

10 a.m.: Lemur
11 a.m.: Sloth
Noon: Black bear
2 p.m.: Howler monkey
3 p.m.: Macaw

For ticket and schedule information, visit their website. WPTV is a proud sponsor of the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society.

