Palm Beach Zoo hosts weekend-long Earth Day celebration

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The weekend-long Earth Day celebration at Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society is in full swing.
Festivities started Saturday and go through Monda with Earth Day-themed chats, animal exercise sessions and a focus on building a connection with the animals.
"We share this environment with these very important animals and any person that comes to support the zoo is a wildlife-saving hero," Devin Clarke, senior supervisor at Palm Beach Zoo, said.
Here is the Sunday schedule at the zoo for Earth Day:
10 a.m.: Lemur
11 a.m.: Sloth
Noon: Black bear
2 p.m.: Howler monkey
3 p.m.: Macaw
For ticket and schedule information, visit their website.