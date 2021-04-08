Palm Beach County man helps keep beaches clean

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Palm Beach County is thanking a local man for his help to keep our local beaches clean.

Andy Abbot partnered with Palm Beach County to help create stations for anyone to grab a bucket and collect trash while at the beach.

What started as a pilot program a year ago grew to 25 stations being built in 15 different parks

"It worked so well we gave him the green light to do all of our parks," Abbot said.

Director of Parks and Recreations Eric Call said Abbot builds the stations and installs them.

Abbot said they are currently working with other city's and town to put other stations in beaches and parks

"All along the east coast, I'm getting calls from Long Island from Virginia," Abbot said.

The county recognized Abbot for his volunteer efforts with a certificate of appreciation. Commissioner Robert Weinroth said these buckets are helping keep the parks and beaches beautiful

"These parks are why people want to live here and move here from New York and New Jersey, this is our way of living," Weinroth said.

Abbot said he's humbled by the county's honor and hopes people will use the buckets when they visit a park to help protect our piece of paradise.