Palm Beach County has most toxic algae blooms, test results find

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Test results from algae samples collected this week by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection from Lake Okeechobee show toxic levels in blooms that exceed the health advisory limit of eight parts per billion.

On May 3, an algae sample was collected in Martin County at the S308C lock that resulted in microcystin levels of 16 parts per billion.

Microcystin is the same toxin found in blue-green algae.

On May 4, samples were collected in Martin County and in Glades County.

A sample in Martin County along Lake Okeechobee’s east shore resulted in 84 parts per billion of microcystin.

A Glades County sample tested 17 parts per billion.

More samples were taken on May 5 in Hendry and Palm Beach counties.

Hendry County algae samples ranged from 47 to 53 parts per billion of microcystin.

Palm Beach County samples found microcystin levels ranging from 26 to 57 along the shore, to 440 farther into the lake, the highest result of the week. That is 55 times higher than the health advisory limit.

The results from samples collected in Martin and Palm Beach counties on May 6 were still pending as of Friday.