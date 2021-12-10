Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried aims to eliminate polystyrene products

JUPITER, Fla. — Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried will hold a news conference Friday morning at the Jupiter Lighthouse to discuss the next steps of her proposal to phase out polystyrene products from Florida grocery stores, markets, convenience stores and other businesses.

Polystyrene food packaging products like Styrofoam cups, plates and to-go-boxes can take more than 500 years to decompose and release hazardous chemicals that poison water resources, pollute the oceans and harm marine life.