New law allows counties, cities to ban smoking at beaches, parks

PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new law took effect in Florida on Friday that allows counties and cities to ban smoking at their beaches and parks.

HB 105 was passed by the House and Senate earlier this year and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on June 24.

The only exception to the law is unfiltered cigars — which are still permitted under this new law.

It's all a part of the Florida Clean Air Act, which hopes to protect the public from the health hazards of secondhand tobacco smoke.

According to data from the Ocean Conservancy, cigarette butts are the most common piece of trash that volunteers pick up on Florida beaches.

WPTV reached out to local governments in our viewing area to see if they are banning smoking on the beach. So far only Delray Beach and Vero Beach plan to enforce the ban.

Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Director Eric Call said instead of banning smoking, he hopes by giving out canisters, they can cut down on the litter.

"Our lifeguards have to focus on public safety and water safety. That's their primary responsibility," Call said. "I don't want to turn into the cigarette police."