Watch Now
NewsProtecting Paradise

Actions

New Florida budget provides about $3 million for Lake Worth Lagoon cleanup

Money appropriated more than $1 million more than Palm Beach County requested
The Florida state budget, which was signed into law Thursday by Gov. Ron DeSantis in Fort Pierce, includes nearly $3 million to continue the cleanup of the Lake Worth Lagoon.
Posted at 7:14 PM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 19:16:34-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Florida state budget, which was signed into law Thursday by Gov. Ron DeSantis in Fort Pierce, includes nearly $3 million to continue the cleanup of the Lake Worth Lagoon.  

The money will be used to improve water quality monitoring in the lagoon and to help plant life around Bonefish Cove, a chain of new islands in the lagoon.  

State Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman, R-Highland Beach, said the funding will also help restore seagrass, a major source of food for wildlife.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Protecting Paradise

State Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman speaks about the importance of cleaning up the Indian River Lagoon.
State Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman speaks about the importance of cleaning up the Indian River Lagoon.

"We need that seagrass for the manatees, for the fish populations, for the oysters and also for seabirds," Gossett-Seidman said. "There's been a lot of nesting. If you take a boat ride, you'll see nests in the trees, in the pines along the waterway."

She said the money appropriated for the lagoon cleanup was more than $1 million more than Palm Beach County commissioners requested.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Protecting-Paradise-Profile.jpg

Protecting Paradise

1:18 PM, Dec 05, 2018