Martin Couty Fire Rescue shares video of 'what appear' to be right whales swimming off Jensen Beach

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Boaters and residents of the Treasure Coast should be on the lookout for an endangered species navigating our coastline.

Martin County Fire Rescue posted a video on its Facebook page showing what appeared to be right whales swimming just off Jensen Beach on Sunday morning.

This isn't the first time right whales have been spotted in our waters. A right whale and her calf created quite a gathering of wildlife enthusiasts at the Juno Beach Pier in 2023.

It's that time of year! Right whales are traveling from the north down to their calving grounds off FL. NOAA urges boaters/beachgoers to report right whale sightings to 877-WHALE-HELP (877-942-5343) & please give them space - keep a distance of 500 yards from right whales. pic.twitter.com/SrGawU4c1S — NOAA Fish Southeast (@NOAAFisheriesSE) January 10, 2025

North Atlantic right whales have been listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act since 1970, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Only about 370 right whales are remaining, including about 70 reproductively active females, NOAA said.

Right whales typically head south for the winter where they give birth.

NOAA urges boaters and beachgoers to report right whale sightings to 877-WHALE-HELP (877-942-5343).

Wildlife officials advise anyone who spots the whales to give them 500 yards of space and simply leave them alone.

Also, humpback whales, which typically are not found in our area, were recently spotted by two Palm Beach County boaters near Jupiter.