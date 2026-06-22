Martin County receives $10M land donation to preserve scrub habitat and prevent development

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County just received a generous donation of 9 acres across three separate parcels, valued at approximately $10 million. It's aimed at expanding scrub habitat and preventing future development in the area.

This altruistic gift from Louise Yeiser came after months of negotiations and a growing concern she noticed while driving through Martin County.

WATCH BELOW: $10M land donation protects Hobe Sound scrub habitat

$10M land donation protects Hobe Sound scrub habitat

"Why is this habitat disappearing so quickly, and how can it be stopped or at least slowed down and managed more thoughtfully?" Yeiser said. "Land donation is one way to begin preserving what is still here."

Yeiser purchased the land herself before donating it to the county. Environmental Resource Administrator John Maehl said what sets this donation apart is that Yeiser received nothing in return.

"This was pure philanthropy," Maehl said.

One of the donated parcels — a 4-acre tract — sits on the north side of a newly created 25-acre stormwater treatment area along U.S. Highway 1 in Hobe Sound. Maehl said the site had previously been targeted for other uses.

"Twice there were attempts to rezone that for storage or some other commercial use," Maehl said.

The county is now exploring ways to open that area to the public.

"It's going to provide an opportunity for us to access the storm water treatment area, and provide some trails or maybe a chickee hut pavilion and small parking area," Maehl said.

The donation also includes 15 parcels near the entrance to the Hobe Sound Scrub Preserve, where development is currently underway nearby. Maehl said without the donation, similar multi-story buildings could have risen adjacent to the preserve.

"They would have really enclosed the entrance to that park with vertical development," Maehl said.

Yeiser, who said she was uncomfortable discussing the donation further, addressed the Martin County Commission and suggested others in the county could follow her family's example.

"What we choose to protect defines us, and that choice is ours, thank you," Yeiser said.

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