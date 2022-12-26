Watch Now
NewsProtecting Paradise

Manatees spotted 'snuggling' at Florida Power & Light's Manatee Lagoon amid chilly weather

Sea cows gather around warm-water outflow to stay warm
Multiple manatees were spotted Dec. 26, 2022, at Florida Power & Light's Manatee Lagoon amid temperatures in the 50s.
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — The cooler temperatures that have pushed through South Florida have chilled the ocean waters, bringing manatees in to "cuddle" to stay warm.

Florida Power & Light's Manatee Lagoon has two "Manatee Cams" that the public can see above and below the surface of the water.

Manatees are also known as sea cows because of their shape and diet of greens.

They enjoy the clean, warm-water outflow from FPL's Clean Energy Center in Riviera Beach when water temperatures are cooler during the winter.

If you visit the observation deck in person, you can see the manatees' snouts popping up through the surface of the water as they take a breath.

While visiting Manatee Lagoon, FPL suggests wearing polarized sunglasses to better see past the water's glare.

Sea cows don't have any natural predators, so they coexist peacefully with sharks, alligators and other wildlife.

Some sharks were spotted on the webcam near the manatees during this weekend's cold snap.

