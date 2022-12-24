Manatee lagoon has 20 manatees in one day

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida Power & Light Company's Manatee Lagoon had 20 manatees on site Saturday, with more predicted to gather in what’s called an “aggregation.”

“Manatees are marine mammals, and they can suffer cold stress,” Zack Greenberg, senior operations manager for FPL’s Manatee Lagoon, said in a statement provided by FPL. “When water temperatures cool off, manatees gather around warm water sources like Florida Power & Light Company’s Riviera Beach Next Generation Clean Energy Center. Since the outflow area at Manatee Lagoon is adjacent to it, our visitors can get an excellent viewing opportunity to see manatees gathered there when the conditions are right.”

There’s a new way to see the beloved sea cows – on the underwater Manatee Cam [visitmanateelagoon.com]. The underwater camera joins the ever-popular above-water Manatee Cam on the facility’s website. In fact, the new camera has won the viewer-selected “Animals” category in the EarthCam “2022 Most Interesting Webcam [earthcam.com]” contest.

Although the facility is closed on Christmas Day, normal operational hours will resume on December 26.