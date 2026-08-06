Man claims $10,000 as 'Ultimate Grand Prize' winner in 2026 Florida Python Challenge

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and its partners, announced the results and winners of the 2026 Florida Python Challenge on Wednesday.

A total of 907 participants from 30 states, Canada and Vietnam collectively removed 280 invasive Burmese pythons from South Florida during the 10-day competition.

Tom Rahill won the Ultimate Grand Prize of $10,000 after removing 96 Burmese pythons from Everglades National Park. Rahm Levinson removed the longest python of the competition, a 16-foot, 5-inch snake, also from Everglades National Park.

A highlight of this year's event was the return of Everglades National Park as a partner and one of eight official competition locations.

Protecting Paradise Python Challenge kicks off: 10-day hunt offers $10K prize Scott Sutton

"The number of invasive pythons removed from the Everglades during the 2026 Florida Python Challenge is a major victory for Florida's native wildlife and a testament to what can be accomplished through strong partnerships and public participation," FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto said in a news release.

The 2026 Florida Python Challenge was hosted by the FWC and the South Florida Water Management District, in close partnership with the National Park Service and the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida.

"Congratulations to the 2026 winners of the Florida Python Challenge! Removing Burmese pythons from this ecosystem is critical to the survival of the native species that call this area home," South Florida Water Management District Governing Board Member "Alligator Ron" Bergeron said in the news release.

FWC said the 10-day event is designed to raise awareness about invasive species and engage the public in Everglades conservation through the removal of invasive Burmese pythons.

2026 Florida Python Challenge prize winners

Ultimate Grand Prize — Awarded to the participant who removes the most pythons.

$10,000 — Tom Rahill — 96 pythons

Professional

Most Pythons Prize — $2,500 — Christina Kraus — 36 pythons

Most Pythons Runner-Up Prize — $1,500 — Taylor Stanberry — 34 pythons

Longest Python Prize — $1,000 — Rahm Levinson — 16 feet, 5 inches

Novice

Most Pythons Prize — $2,500 — Bart Shreve — 9 pythons

Most Pythons Runner-Up Prize — $1,500 — Michael Marousky — 4 pythons

Longest Python Prize — $1,000 — Vincent Poole — 8 feet, 2 inches

Military — Active Duty and Veteran

Most Pythons Prize — $2,500 — Stephen Payton, U.S. Army — 3 pythons

Most Pythons Runner-Up Prize — $1,500 — Jonathan Miller, U.S. Air Force — 2 pythons

Longest Python Prize — $1,000 — Jeffery "Heath" Roser, U.S. Army — 8 feet, 7 inches

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