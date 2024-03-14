Watch Now
Loggerhead Marinelife Center rehabilitates sea turtle entangled in fishing line in Port St. Lucie

Posted at 12:40 PM, Mar 14, 2024
JUNO BEACH, Fla. — The Loggerhead Marinelife Center held it's first public sea turtle release of the year, Thursday morning.

Hundreds of people gathered on the beach behind the center and watched as Koa the sea turtle slowly walked toward the ocean.

Koa ended up at the center last month after it was found entangled in fishing line in Port St. Lucie. The center said the sea turtle also ingested some of the fishing line but made a full recovery thanks to the care center's doctors.

"Koa is a Hawaiian word meaning warrior and Koa definitely showed that it was a warrior the minute it came through the door," Chief Science Officer Dr. Heather Barron.

Sea turtle nesting season is in full swing on Juno Beach from now through October.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center hopes to release more sea turtles back into the ocean very soon.

