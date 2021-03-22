Large plastic mass washes up in Juno Beach

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — A large, tangled mass of plastic was removed from Juno Beach by a South Florida sea turtle conservation group over the weekend.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center was alerted about a "mysterious debris item" that washed up on the beach.

Workers with the nonprofit sea turtle hospital were able to remove the mass after a few tries.

Upon closer inspection, they discovered that the mass was made up entirely of clear film plastic, which closely resembles jellyfish when floating in the ocean (a common food item for sea turtles.)

The origins of the plastic mass are unknown. It weighed in at 515 lbs.