Lake Okeechobee water releases to be temporarily halted starting Saturday

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Freshwater releases from Lake Okeechobee into the St. Lucie Estuary will stop this weekend for the first time in over three months.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Thursday at a Rivers Coalition meeting at Stuart City Hall that the releases will be temporarily halted beginning Saturday.

Restoring aquatic vegetation on Lake Okeechobee can be key to cleaner water

The discharges have been ongoing since Dec. 7 as the Army Corps works to reduce the lake levels ahead of the summer rainy season.

Lake Okeechobee's water level was 15.61 feet in early December. As of Wednesday, the level was 12.72 feet.

The release of water from Lake Okeechobee into the estuary is a controversial practice that environmentalists condemn due to the negative impacts on the waterways, like fueling algal blooms, reducing water quality and harming oyster beds.

When the water releases were announced last November, the Army Corps had said the discharges may last as long as May 1.

After five years of debate and discussion, the Army Corps of Engineers announced last August the implementation of their new Lake Okeechobee water release schedule, which it said would reduce harmful discharges into the estuary by at least 40%.

Stay with WPTV.com and WPTV News for updates this evening.