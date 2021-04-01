Jensen Beach Causeway reopens to fishermen after closure since January

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Fishermen are getting a chance Thursday to cast their rod and reel from the Jensen Beach Causeway for the first time in months.

The bridge was closed to anglers Jan. 3 after the Florida Department of Transportation posted "no-fishing signs" after they said they received ongoing complaints of littering.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Protecting Paradise

Officials with the Indian Riverkeeper, who work to protect and restore the lagoon, said there were no notices or meetings to alert the public this would be happening.

Since the closure, the Indian Riverkeeper has been working with the local fishing community and Martin County commissioners to help to clean up litter.

"This is a lesson for all Florida anglers, please stop littering, clean up your act or stand the chance to lose fishing access to your favorite bridge, catwalk or public beach," said Indian Riverkeeper Michael Conner.

FDOT reopened the bridge to fishermen Thursday for a 90-day trial.

