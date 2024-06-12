Is wet weather in South Florida impacting Lake Okeechobee water levels?

STUART, Fla. — The rain has been coming down all throughout the Sunshine State, so what impact will that have water levels at Lake Okeechobee?

We took that question to staff with the Florida Oceanographic Society who said it's something they are keeping an eye on.

They said right now areas south of Lake Okeechobee have become saturated with rain, which hinders the ability to move water from the lake south.

Thankfully though they said the lake is at a comfortable 12.7 feet, which is lower than it was last year.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: LAKE OKEECHOBEE

"I think we'll see a slight rise in it, because of the water conditions north of the lake will have some low into there from the Kissimmee Valley," Florida Oceanographic Society Executive Director Mark Perry said. "We'll see some rise in Lake Okeechobee, but not too much and not too significant.

Experts found the lake was too high earlier in the year, causing discharges in efforts to bring the water levels down.

They also said the hot, dry weather we had helped keep lake levels low.