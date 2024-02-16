High water on Lake Okeechobee 'affects us horribly,' Belle Glade resident says

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — In western Palm Beach County towns like Belle Glade, the water levels at Lake Okeechobee are a big topic of conversation.

Allie Woodwell at Slim's Fish Camp, a shop that's been on Torry Island for more than 90 years, said people talk about it every day.

"They say the water is too high," Woodwell said.

According to the Army Corps of Engineers, Lake Okeechobee is now over 16 feet, a number that many said is not typical for the dry season.

They are also aware of the Corps' plan to start releasing water from the lake, which has alarmed many about possible algae contamination making its way toward the Treasure Coast.

"We see it from both ends of the coast where the water flows out, and we see those complaints," Woodwell said. "We understand that, but it affects us too. It affects us horribly when it's this high."

Many said the high water is affecting livelihoods here, making navigation difficult and impacting fishing.

Concerns over flooding are also felt in the Torry Island Campground, which has about 400 spots for campers and recreational vehicles.

"When that wind blows out of the north 20 mph, then it'll almost have a two-foot rise here," Mike Swartz, who lives on the campgrounds, said.

As for the releases, many here say it will help, while they know elsewhere in Florida others may not like it.

"It certainly couldn't hurt things. It would be a good thing," Swartz said. "I hope they do it gradually."