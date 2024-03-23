Gov. Ron DeSantis announces $9.5 million award to help in coral recovery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that $9.5 million will go toward helping restore Florida's coral reefs.

The funding will go to Florida's Coral Reef Restoration and Recovery Initiative to bolster academic and private partnerships to safeguard Florida's Coral Reef, which extends more than 350 nautical miles from the Dry Tortugas to the St. Lucie Inlet.

This state said the money will enhance coral recovery including propagation and outplanting capacities critical to the health and longevity of Florida’s CoralReef.

"Florida's Coral Reef protects Southeast Florida against approaching storms and attracts visitors year-round," DeSantis said in a Friday statement. "Safeguarding our coral reef is important both environmentally and economically and we will continue to support projects that keep this natural resource healthy."

DeSantis established Florida's Coral Reef Restoration and Recovery Initiative through an executive order.

"As we tackle environmental challenges, we understand that preparation and planning make all the difference," Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton said in a statement. "We are extremely thankful that this administration has prioritized environmental initiatives, because without them, we might be facing a different outcome for Florida's Coral Reef."