Former NFL quarterback Joe Namath joins beach cleanup in Jupiter for World Water Week

JUPITER, Fla. — A legendary NFL quarterback helped pitch in Monday to keep South Florida's beaches beautiful and clean.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Protecting Paradise

Former New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath joined employees of the restaurant he co-owns, Charlie and Joe's at Love Street, to show their commitment to our ocean's health.

Namath, a Jupiter-area resident, and his team participated in the beach cleanup at Carlin Park, Dubois Park and the Jupiter Inlet.

During Monday's event, Namath was showing support for his college alma mater by sporting a University of Alabama hat, where he played for three seasons.

The group said they removed more than 50 pounds of trash Monday.

The beach cleanup was part of World Water Week, an annual event that for 30 years has worked to resolve global water issues.