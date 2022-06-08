Florida's governor vetoes measure tied to Everglades restoration

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has vetoed a measure tied to Everglades restoration.

SB 2508 has received pushback from critics, who argued it caters to the sugar industry and would lead to toxic discharges, more blue-green algae, and red tide blooms.

"We want to continue going on the path that we set out in January of 2019," DeSantis said Wednesday during a news conference in Fort Myers Beach. "We don't want anything to derail us from that."

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis makes environmental announcement in Fort Myers Beach

DeSantis said the bill would have stalled Everglades restoration and added "redundant regulatory hurdles" to fixing the historic river of grass.

"There's a lot of people that put a lot of good input in. Very, very passionate folks," DeSantis said. "We hear you, and we're gonna continue on the course that we started a little over three years ago."