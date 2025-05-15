Florida's 2025 Python Challenge dates are set. Why event could be key to saving the Everglades

Florida wildlife officials have unveiled the dates for the 2025 Florida Python Challenge, as part of a broader conservation effort to protect the Everglades from invasive Burmese pythons.

The announcement, hosted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD), took place at the S-356 Pump Station off U.S. Highway 41, just west of Krome Avenue near Homestead.

"The python is an invasive species that's having devastating effects on the ecology of the Everglades. We've got several programs that we employ between us and the South Florida Management District (SFWMD) to try and address that issue. This is one tool in that toolbox," Tom Reinert, FWC regional director, said.

Protecting Paradise How many snakes were caught during Florida's python challenge? Scott Sutton

The event included interviews with state experts on nonnative fish and wildlife, and a live demonstration by a biologist showcasing the safe capture of a Burmese python — the large, invasive constrictors that have caused significant ecological damage across South Florida.

2025 Florida Python Challenge kicks off in July

This year, the 10-day python removal competition begins at 12:01 a.m. on July 11 and ends at 5 p.m. on July 20. Those interested in taking part can register here.

Participants must follow the competition rules and specific area regulations of the eight competition locations.

Python Challenge aims to raise awareness, remove invasive snakes

The Florida Python Challenge, now a yearly event, includes public education and a 10-day competition in which participants attempt to capture and remove Burmese pythons from public lands.

"The python, animal that can get 20-feet long and weigh 200 pounds, is destroying the natural food chain. Under the leadership of the FWC, we started the Python Challenge," Ron Bergeron, SFWMD governing board member, said.

The goal is twofold: reduce the impact of the invasive species and raise public awareness about the threat these animals pose to native wildlife in the Greater Everglades ecosystem, state officials said.

"The Python Challenge is not just catching pythons. That's a part of it. It's educating the public so that when you're in the Everglades, all of the groups that recreate in the Everglades, to learn how to remove a python safely year round," Bergeron said.

Florida authorities said the competition plays a crucial role in preserving Florida's natural biodiversity and gives residents an active role in environmental protection.