Florida Atlantic University seeks participants for toxic algae study

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Researchers at Florida Atlantic University are looking for participants for a new study on the long-term effects of blue-green algae.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Protecting Paradise

The school received a grant from the Florida Department of Health to continue evaluation of both the short-term and potential long-term health effects among Florida residents.

This latest study expands upon prior studies conducted in 2016, 2018 and a previous FDOH study from 2019 to 2020.

Researchers will continue to follow 102 participants who previously participated during a non-bloom period and collect samples during the next bloom event.

They now want to recruit an additional 50 adults to participate in a similar sampling in 2022.

Researchers will explore if there is a relationship between COVID-19 and susceptibility to the effects of harmful algal blooms exposure.

Human exposure to harmful algal blooms can lead to a variety of symptoms ranging from gastroenteritis, nausea, allergic reactions and skin rashes to liver damage in severe cases.

Click here to learn more or to participate in the study, call or text 561-297-4631, or email Gordon at NurHAB@health.fau.edu.