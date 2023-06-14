FAU Harbor Branch offering new boat tours of Indian River Lagoon in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A new boat tour that is open to the public is preparing to set sail in Fort Pierce.

Florida Atlantic University's Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute announced Wednesday they are offering a tour of the Indian River Lagoon aboard a 36-seat passenger pontoon boat.

Tours depart every Friday at 10:30 a.m. and Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. from FAU Harbor Branch, located at 5600 U.S. 1 North, in Fort Pierce.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Protecting Paradise

The 90-minute excursions are led by a guide offering an "immersive educational experience" on a "floating laboratory with state-of-the-art tools."

FAU said activities include interpreting real-time water-quality data, surveying underwater habitats with a remotely operated vehicle, and identifying a variety of wildlife of all sizes — from microscopic plankton to sharks, rays, manatees and dolphins.

"The Indian River Lagoon is an amazing ecosystem, home to thousands of plants and animals," Gabby Barbarite, Ph.D., director of outreach and engagement at FAU Harbor Branch. "We are so excited to share our knowledge, passions and important research underway with our community through this new program."

Admission is $40 per person and must be booked in advance.

Click here to book a tour or call the Ocean Discovery Visitors Center at 772-242-2293.