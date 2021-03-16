Exhibit to showcase environmentally conscious art in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie is allowing artists of all ages to showcase their talents while creating environmental awareness.

The city's Green Art Showcase is an environmentally conscious exhibit open to everyone of all abilities next month.

Artwork must be a painting, drawing or photography and at least 50% of each piece must be recycled.

Email submissions must be sent to ktiger@cityofpsl.com by March 26. Artwork must be dropped off no later than March 31.

Submissions will then be reviewed by the city's recreation staff for approval.

The exhibit runs April 1 through April 30 at the Community Center located at 2195 SE Airoso Blvd.

Call 772-878-2277 for more information.