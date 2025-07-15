EPA declares 'no-discharge zone' for portion of Indian River Lagoon for first time

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — For the first time, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has declared a "no-discharge zone" (NDZ) in a Florida aquatic preserve, stretching 12 miles from Vero Beach to Fort Pierce.

The designation means boaters can no longer legally dump sewage, whether treated or raw, into this portion of the Indian River Lagoon.

Advocates say the move is a major step in restoring water quality in one of Florida’s most ecologically sensitive areas.

“It has been so rewarding to know that there’s people out there that care just as much about water quality as those here in our county,” said Christa Stone with Marine Cleanup, a group that has long pushed for stronger protections in the lagoon.

The EPA says the NDZ is intended to reduce nitrogen and phosphorus levels nutrients that contribute to harmful algal blooms and fish kills.

Michael Carey, who owns Fort Marine in Fort Pierce, welcomed the new protections.

“It helps the snorkeling, the canoeing, kayaking. It’s good for everybody,” Carey said.

Local environmental officials agree the rule is a long-overdue step but caution it’s not a complete solution.

Study: Sewage, not fertilizer, is biggest detriment to Indian River Lagoon

“I spend a lot of time in the Fort Pierce Inlet, and I’ve gotten sick every time I’d swim there on an outgoing tide,” said James Oppenboren, St. Lucie County’s coastal resources coordinator.

While the NDZ bans most sewage discharges, some small discharges are still allowed but they must be reported.

“You’re still going to have some sewage from boats that don’t stay overnight,” Oppenboren said. “But because of this, we are starting to do an artificial reef. The first artificial reef will be in the Fort Pierce Inlet.”

Enforcement of the new rule will fall to multiple agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Violators could face fines of up to $250 per day.