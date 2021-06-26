Dead fish washing ashore caused by cold water upwelling, officials say

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Beachgoers have noticed lots of dead fish washing ashore on South Florida beaches over the last several days.

On Saturday lots of colorful fish were washing up on Singer Island.

Officer Joseph Hoffman of Riviera Beach beach patrol said he noticed the fish and immediately contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Hoffman said FWC sent a marine biologist to the site to test the water and they told him no contaminants were found.

According to Hoffman, a commercial diver reported a temperature inversion of 60 degrees nearby, which stunned lots of fish and caused them to wash ashore.

Hoffman said he observed 90% of the dead fish to be Bermuda Chub and puffers, which are particularly susceptible to rapid temperature drops.

Hoffman said the upwelling of colder water is a naturally occurring incident which quickly passed and is no cause for alarm.