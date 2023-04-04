Congressman introduces bills to protect Floridians from toxic water

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Congressman Brian Mast proposed three new bills Tuesday focusing on toxic water and its’ potential impact on human health.

His Stop Poisoning Florida Act would prohibit discharges from Lake Okeechobee at both the Port Mayaca and St. Lucie Locks when the water exceeds toxicity levels that the U.S. Environment Protection Agency has determined is too toxic to touch.

“If it’s toxic, they can’t move that toxic water from one water body to another,” Mast said. “They can’t poison our beautiful, pristine water here with the toxic water that shows up in Lake Okeechobee.”

A second measure would add public health to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ operational priorities.

The third measure would require public notification if water released from a flood risk management project is contaminated with toxic algae.

The congressman said the goal is to get these measures included in the 2024 Water Resources Development Act.