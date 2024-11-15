Coastal Stewards nonprofit holds beach cleanup in Ocean Ridge

OCEAN RIDGE, Fla. — A few dark clouds didn't dampen the spirits of local volunteers excited to clean up a beach in southern Palm Beach County on Friday.

"The Coastal Stewards" organized the effort in Ocean Ridge near Boynton Beach.

A majority of the volunteers were from the Theta Phi Alpha Sorority at Florida Atlantic University.

"The Coastal Stewards" is a nonprofit dedicated to protecting marine life and its unique ecosystem.

Dr. Harrison Albert, the group's scientist and education officer, spoke about the difference between macro and microplastics.

"We're not really looking for the big bottles or bigger parts of macroplastics," Albert said. "We're looking for those really itty-bitty tiny microplastics that the sea turtles are about to eat and ingest."

Whether it's the beach or the Intracoastal Waterway, "The Coastal Stewards" sponsors environmental clean-ups at least once a month.

They said all ages are welcome to their cleanup events.