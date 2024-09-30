Busch Wildlife Sanctuary provides shelter for 12 birds impacted by Helene

JUPITER, Fla. — Last week the team at Seaside Seabird Sanctuary, expected minimal impact from Hurricane Helene.

"We were expecting bad weather and some flooding," said Melissa Edwards, the avian hospital director at Seaside Seabird Sanctuary.

Still, little could prepare the sanctuary in the gulf coast community of Indian Shores, just what they faced last week.

"We had at least three to five feet of flood waters through our property and into the buildings," said Edwards.

Seaside is a wildlife sanctuary that houses over 3,000 birds a year.

WPTV Melissa Edwards, the avian hospital director at Seaside Seabird Sanctuary, says Hurricane Helene was worst than they expected.

When Busch Wildlife Sanctuary in Jupiter discovered the damage done, they jumped into action.

"We asked how we can help and the number one way they said we can help is by taking a few of their resident animal ambassadors off their hands, so they can really focus on rebuilding," said Amy Knight, the chief executive officer of Busch Wildlife Sanctuary.

Busch Wildlife did just that, picking up 12 wild birds, including vultures, owls and bald eagles.

"In previous years when we've been affected, we had other facilities help us and we just want to do the same," said Kight. "They do exactly what we do. They rescue, rehabilitate, and they release these animals back into the wild.”

WPTV Amy Knight, the chief executive officer of Busch Wildlife Sanctuary, says they stepped in to help just as other sanctuaries have helped them in the past.

Seaside appreciates the help.

"They drove over the very next day. A four-hour drive came and picked them up," said Edwards. "We're so thankful to them to be able to provide a temporary and safe home for our birds, while we're kind of rebuilding our property."

If you would like to make any donations the team at Busch Wildlife Sanctuary said you can always stop inside and drop any donations off.