Busch Wildlife Sanctuary breaking ground on forever home

JUPITER FARMS, Fla. — A local non-profit organization dedicated to helping and rehabilitating animals is breaking ground on their new facility Thursday.

Busch Wildlife Sanctuary is moving near the intersection of Rocky Pines Road and West Indiantown Road in Jupiter Farms where they will have double the space for their animals and visitors.

The Executive Director Amy Kight said they took in 25% more animals last year, almost all of which had been impacted by humans. So, with the growth in South Florida, they are anticipating that need to keep growing. Kight said the new space will allow them to do that.

"I think we do a great job at environmental education. But there's even more that needs to get out there," Kight said. "We need to reach even more people, because 90% of the patients we take in are impacted by humans."

Kight said the new location includes five wetland and hundreds of native trees and plants. She said they plan to help preserve the space while also adding to it with native trees and plants.

Busch Wildlife is leasing their current property from the Loxahatchee River District, so they are excited to finally be moving into their forever home.

"It really gave us an opportunity that we didn't have with the current Busch Wildlife. That was a growing phase. Now, we've got our own doors, we've got our own property. And this is a way to really set it up the way we've always wanted to."

Kight said they plan to build the $15 million facility and move the animals over the next year. She said they plan to welcome the public in by early 2023.