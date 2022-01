BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Protecting our paradise is a year-round mission, and it was another big year for a South Florida group.

Volunteers from the Litter Hikers of America in Boynton Beach spent more than 300 hours cleaning our coastlines and neighborhoods this year.

The agency said they collected more than 440 bags of trash weighing 2,558 pounds.

January was their busiest month, collecting 491 pounds of trash

Click here to learn more about the organization.