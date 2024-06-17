Blue water office: Florida's cash cow to create jobs and revenue

BOCA RATON, Fla. — After lobbying for years, State Rep. Kelly Skidmore (D-Boca Raton) is taking a victory lap.

Her office reached out to WPTV morning anchor Hollani Davis to talk about the establishment of a formal state office touting Florida's Blue Economy.

Skidmore has been a vocal champion of establishing an official office for years.

The Office of Ocean Economy will be housed at Florida Atlantic University. It will act as a pipeline, keeping tabs on all of the research and development that is done in our state's waters, including canals, estuaries, lakes, and the Everglades.

"When you go to other places — not just the United States but around the world, Norway, Portugal, Ireland — they all have Offices of the Blue Economy. And that's what Florida needs to be for the United States, the most recognizable Peninsula," Skidmore said.

Additionally, Skidmore said the new Office of Ocean Economy will foster relationships and coordinate with state and private universities and Florida College System institutions to encourage collaboration within overlapping areas of academic research and will engage with relevant industries to identify economic challenges that may be solved through innovation in the ocean economy, including commercializing or otherwise facilitating public access to academic research and resources.

HB 1285 was co-sponsored by Rep Chip LaMarca (R-Lighthouse Point). He said "water in all forms is the backbone of Florida's economy."