4 accused of illegal spearfishing in Martin County face several misdemeanors, infractions

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Four people were caught illegally spearfishing in Martin County last weekend, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

The agency said FWC officers on Sunday were patrolling near the St. Lucie Inlet in Martin County and spotted a vessel "on plane" that was within 50 yards of another vessel displaying divers-down flags.

Florida law requires boats to operate at slow speed with minimum wake when within 100 yards of a divers-down flag.

This prompted officers to conduct a vessel stop and spotted spearguns and wetsuits on board. Authorities said they asked the four people aboard if they had caught any fish.

FWC said the group denied having any fish, but officers noticed blood on the deck and on one of the wetsuits.

"After further questioning, they eventually revealed speared fish hidden in the vessel's live well," FWC said. "The officers ultimately recovered five speared snook and one schoolmaster snapper."

Authorities said the snapper was undersized, and the snook were outside the legal slot limit. Snook is currently out of season and may only be harvested using hook and line.

FWC Captain Austin Warne said these rules exist to protect fisheries and keep them healthy.

"When ignored, it puts long-term sustainability at risk and reduces opportunities for future generations," Warne said in a written statement.

With assistance from the Martin County Sheriff's Office marine units, FWC said the four individuals were arrested and face several misdemeanors and infractions.

They suspects, whose names have not been released by FWC, were taken to the local jail without incident.