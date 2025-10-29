2 dolphins die, 2 rescued after stranding near Lake Worth Pier

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Four dolphins stranded themselves near the Lake Worth Pier on Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

FWC spokesperson Kelly Richmond said the agency received a call at about 5:30 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found four pantropical spotted dolphins on the beach.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Richmond said two of the dolphins were already dead, but the two others were rescued. The surviving dolphins were taken to SeaWorld Orlando for rehabilitation.

There were reports of a fifth dolphin that was briefly observed in the surf, but it was never relocated or recovered.

According to FWC, dolphins strand themselves for a reason, often due to illness or injury.

"It is important to never push stranded animals back into the water," Richmond said in a statement.

If you see a stranded dolphin, contact trained and authorized responders at FWC's Wildlife Alert Hotline (888-404-3922).

"These responders can safely conduct a hands-on physical assessment, provide appropriate supportive care, and consider all feasible options in the best interest of the animal," Richmond said.