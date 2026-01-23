13-foot, 9-inch great white shark pings off Indian River County

SEBASTIAN, Fla. — Many areas of the U.S. are currently experiencing some of the coldest temperatures of the season. That has many visitors traveling to Florida to enjoy our moderate climate, and that includes a variety of marine species.

According to the OCEARCH research organization, a 13-foot, 9-inch great white shark has been navigating the waters off Indian River County this week.

The male shark, named Contender, apparently enjoys navigating a wide swath of the ocean, traveling as far north as the Gulf of St. Lawrence and the coast of Quebec in the last year.

The OCEARCH website says that Contender weighs 1,653 pounds and traversed 5,294 miles in the last 367 days.

The research organization said this great white shark was tagged on Jan. 17, 2025, about 45 miles off the Florida/Georgia coast.

"The SPOT tag deployed on Contender will provide valuable real-time data for approximately five years, helping us track his movements and understand his migration patterns. Additionally, we've collected important biological samples, including urogenital material, which are currently being analyzed," OCEARCH says on its website.

Contender's name is in honor of Contender Boats, a longtime OCEARCH partner.