$100,000 grant issued to clean up Moore's Creek in Fort Pierce

Nets will trap trash before it reaches Indian River Lagoon
The city of Fort Pierce has been awarded a grant to help clean up a waterway that has a bit of a trash problem.
Moore's Creek in Fort Pierce.
Posted at 12:05 PM, Feb 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-27 12:05:03-05

The city's Distinctive Community Project received more than a $100,000 grant awarded by the Indian River Lagoon Council.

They money will be used to clean up Moore's Creek, which runs through the city and flows into the Indian River Lagoon.

The funding will allow the city to purchase waterway trash traps that catch trash as small as five millimeters, while still allowing water to pass through.

