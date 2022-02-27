$100,000 grant issued to clean up Moore's Creek in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The city of Fort Pierce has been awarded a grant to help clean up a waterway that has a bit of a trash problem.

The city's Distinctive Community Project received more than a $100,000 grant awarded by the Indian River Lagoon Council.

They money will be used to clean up Moore's Creek, which runs through the city and flows into the Indian River Lagoon.

The funding will allow the city to purchase waterway trash traps that catch trash as small as five millimeters, while still allowing water to pass through.