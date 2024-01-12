$10 million allocated for technologies to combat harmful algal blooms in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida is receiving a boost in funding to combat toxic algal blooms.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday nearly $10 million for innovative technologies to fight the harmful blooms.

The governor's office said that the funding is being provided for 10 projects that will mitigate the effects and impacts of harmful algal blooms, including blue-green algae.

The Treasure Coast and Lake Okeechobee have been severely impacted over the last decade by toxic algae, which are fueled by multiple factors including excessive nutrients in the water.

Harmful algal blooms can produce toxins that harm fish, mammals and people.

"Florida's beaches and waterways play a large role in our state's economy, and it is important to continue making investments that protect them from harmful algal blooms," DeSantis said in a statement. "These technologies will help improve the state's ability to combat harmful algal blooms and protect the livelihoods of Floridians who depend on Florida's beaches and waterways to make a living."

Over the past five years, the governor's office said the state has invested in more than 40 innovative technologies to detect, prevent, clean up and mitigate harmful algal blooms.

DeSantis said this announcement follows three grant awards that will "greatly reduce" the prevalence of nutrients in Florida's waterways, including the award of $210 million through the Water Quality Improvement Grant Program, and $100 million through the Indian River Lagoon Protection Program and $30 million for the Caloosahatchee River and Estuary.