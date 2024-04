JUNO BEACH, Fla. — Juno Beach had a friendly visitor this week who is no stranger to our beautiful beaches.

The Loggerhead Marinelife Center said researchers spotted a 1,000-pound leatherback sea turtle named "Bootes" nesting on the beach Thursday night.

The center said she has been nesting on Juno Beach for 23 years!

"Bootes" is one of the largest leatherback sea turtles that have been recorded by Loggerhead Marinelife Center.