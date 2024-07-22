Will Biden's decision cause a delay in printing ballots? What election leaders have to say

You may be wondering now that President Biden has announced he won't seek reelection, will it impact your general election ballot or cause any delays?

We took that question to the experts to get you answers.

WPTV's Stephanie Susskind spoke to election leaders in Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Palm Beach counties. They all had the same answers: There really is not an impact because ballots don't get printed until after the primary election on Aug. 20, and the Democratic National Convention.

Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link says this is an easy one from the election administration standpoint.

"We would not have gotten the official name from the Democratic Party until after the convention anyway, it wouldn’t come to the governor's office until Aug. 24," she said. "So we still have plenty of time for whatever changes are going to occur, we have time to get that for our ballot."

If you are interested in voting by mail for the August primary, your request has to be in by Aug. 8. Sartory Link says requests are down statewide this year because of a change in state law for how to request them.