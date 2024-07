WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Monday, July 22 is an important day for voters as the August Primary Election in the state of Florida is now less than one month away.

Here are the two deadlines that you need to know about happening today:

- Deadline to register to vote in the August Primary Election

- Deadline to change party affiliation

You can update or change this information by going to registertovoteflorida.gov or by clicking here.