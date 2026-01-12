Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick's lawsuit against primary opponent dismissed

According to documents WPTV obtained, lawsuit was dismissed because Cherfilus-McCormick never served Manley with the suit
Elijah Manley
WPTV
Elijah Manley
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A lawsuit filed by U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick against her primary opponent, Elijah Manley, has been dismissed.

The lawsuit, filed in September, accused Manley of using his political ads to engage in a "pattern of making false and defamatory statements" about Cherfilus-McCormick.

PREVIOUS: Elijah Manley says lawsuit sends 'chilling message' about free speech

US Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick sues opponent to stop negative attack ads

According to documents WPTV obtained, the lawsuit was dismissed because Cherfilus-McCormick never served Manley with the suit.

Cherfilus-McCormick is accused of conspiring to steal $5 million in federal COVID-19 disaster funds, and was indicted in November on federal charges. She's set to be arraigned later this month.

Manley told WPTV last year that he was surprised to learn that the congresswoman had sued him. He said he was just connecting the dots and amplifying publicly available information reported by various media outlets, including WPTV.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

