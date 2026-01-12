Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick's lawsuit against primary opponent dismissed

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A lawsuit filed by U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick against her primary opponent, Elijah Manley, has been dismissed.

The lawsuit, filed in September, accused Manley of using his political ads to engage in a "pattern of making false and defamatory statements" about Cherfilus-McCormick.

PREVIOUS: Elijah Manley says lawsuit sends 'chilling message' about free speech

US Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick sues opponent to stop negative attack ads

According to documents WPTV obtained, the lawsuit was dismissed because Cherfilus-McCormick never served Manley with the suit.

Cherfilus-McCormick is accused of conspiring to steal $5 million in federal COVID-19 disaster funds, and was indicted in November on federal charges. She's set to be arraigned later this month.

Manley told WPTV last year that he was surprised to learn that the congresswoman had sued him. He said he was just connecting the dots and amplifying publicly available information reported by various media outlets, including WPTV.

