Investigation expanded into US Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick’s ethics probe

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The U.S. Office of Congressional Ethics found "substantial reason to believe," Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick "committed violations," outlined in a report.

The agency has beeninvestigating Cherfilus-McCormick since November 2023.

Its newly released report examines the congresswoman's campaign finance efforts "during her 2022 primary and general election races."

"What's new is an expansion of the scope and we now know some of the details of the investigation," said Peter Loge, a former U.S. Senate staffer and director of the project on ethics in political communication at George Washington University. "And if I were a voter in Florida, I would think there might be something here, I should start paying attention."

The allegations in the entity's recent report include:

"…failure to report transactions between the campaign committee and Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick's businesses."

"…failure to report contributions exceeding contribution limits."

If investigators find these or other violations took place, Loge said Cherfilus-McCormick could face a public reprimand and fines.

"If it's missing paperwork as seen as relatively minor, they might get a slap on the wrist, 'Please don't do it again,'" said Loge. "But it's hard to imagine the representative would be removed from Congress for what amounts to technical violations, even if they're important technical violations."

I tried to reach the congresswoman, whose district includes Palm Beach and Broward counties.

I called the office three times and emailed them.

Her office has not gotten back to me.

Cherfilus-McCormick is running unopposed.