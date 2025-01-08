In bid for Florida Democratic chair, Audrey Gibson seeks end to party's 'dysfunction'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — In the wake of a disastrous Nov. 5 election where Florida Democrats saw further political decline, former state lawmaker Audrey Gibson said she wants to be the next state chair.

Gibson, who recently served as Florida Senate Minority Leader, plans to address the "dysfunction" within the Florida Democrats and rebuild it from the ground up.

"Dysfunction, and a lack of the eye of the tiger, I'll call it," Gibson said during a Tuesday interview emphasizing the need for a more focused and competitive approach.

Gibson thinks Florida Democrats need a comprehensive review of the 2024 election and is seeking a data-driven analysis to better understand voter needs and tailor messaging accordingly.

"Paying attention to what people are telling you," she explained. "And if you miss that mark, you're done, which we were in this election."

However, Gibson faces the challenge of defeating the current chair, Nikki Fried, who has been in office for less than two years. Fried, who wants the full four-year term, argues that frequent changes in leadership have hindered the party's progress.

"Finger-pointing has gotten us into a situation where every two years we change chairs, and what has that done for us?" Fried said. "We are rebuilding every two years and never going to have a foundation to build upon."

Gibson's candidacy comes after facing controversy surrounding her recent tenure as the head of Jacksonville's grants department.

First reported by Action News Jax, Gibson's superior issued a written reprimand for "hostile communication" and "insubordination" a few weeks before Gibson abruptly resigned from the post.

The former state lawmaker denies any disrespect toward her team and insists on her candidacy for chair. She said her focus is on the needs of the voters.

"This is not about Audrey Gibson," Gibson said. "It's not about Nikki Fried. It’s about the needs of the people who are willing to trust us to take care of those things that are impacting their lives on a daily basis."

The election for chair of the Florida Democrats is scheduled for Jan. 25 at a meeting in the Orlando area.

Meanwhile, Florida Republicans are also preparing for their chair election later this month. Incumbent Evan Power is expected to secure victory following the party’s successes in the November general election.