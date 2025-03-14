Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Forum Club of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former Vice President Mike Pence was in West Palm Beach to speak at an event hosted by the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches.

The Friday afternoon event was moderated by WPTV morning anchor Hollani Davis at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts.

The former vice president also served as the governor of Indiana and served as a congressman for six terms.

Pence spoke about his relationship with President Donald Trump both during his tenure as vice president and now. He is calling on the U.S. to continue to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

The Forum Club of the Palm Beaches bills itself as Florida's largest nonpartisan political and public affairs organization. Since 1976, the group said it has worked to "stimulate thought and "promote dialogue."

Stay with WPTV.com and WPTV News for updates.

