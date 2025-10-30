Former Palm Beach County official who ordered Bush v. Gore recount reflects on historic election

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Carol Roberts was a Palm Beach County commissioner in 2000 who found herself on the canvassing board.

“A canvassing board is a board that's appointed to look at all of the elections when they happen to make sure that their votes are counted properly,” she said.

'We have to be very careful to guard our democracy,' Carol Roberts tells WPTV's Jon Shainman

Former county commissioner recalls role in 2000 election recount

She was only on the board by chance as the Palm Beach County Commission chair in 2000 was on the ballot.

“The county commission turned to me and said, ‘You don't mind staying out late,’” Roberts said.

Late would be an understatement as the hours and then the days went on without a White House winner. During that time, Roberts was responsible for some memorable moments.

WPTV Carol Roberts speaks to media during the 2000 election recount of Bush v. Gore presidential election.

“I move that this board conduct a manual recount of all the ballots for the presidential election for the year 2000,” she was seen saying during news coverage at the time.

Roberts said the 2000 election is a story about the importance of voting and the old adage, “every vote counts.”

“We have to be very careful to guard our democracy,” she said.

The 2000 Election Special: Bush v. Gore—Hanging in the Balance airs Thursday, Nov. 6—25 years after the election that changed the course of history.