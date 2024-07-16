Biden campaign blasts J.D. Vance as the Vice President pick

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — On Monday, the Biden campaign criticized former President Donald Trump's VP pick, J.D. Vance, calling him extreme.

"Trump picked J.D. Vance as his running mate because he will do what Mike Pence wouldn’t on January 6th; bend over backward to enable trump and his extreme MAGA agenda if it means breaking the law and certainly not hard to the American people,” stated Jen O’Malley Dillon, Biden-Harris 2024 campaign chair.

The Biden-Harris campaign said Vance’s position on abortion will be a top issue.

“Not only is reproductive freedom on the line, Donald Trump’s and now J.D Vance’s Project 2025 Agenda makes it clear that they want to jail doctors like me for providing the care our patients need," stated Dr. Lauren Beene, Executive Director of Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights. "I don’t just think that J.D. Vance is a threat to reproductive healthcare, and our rights and freedoms, I know it.

O'Malley Dillon pointed to Vance's push for national restrictions on reproductive healthcare. The Biden-Harris campaign also addressed toning down the rhetoric.

“Whether it was the horrific attack on Donald Trump this weekend, whether it was the unjustifiable attack on Paul Pelosi, the assault on our nation’s capital on January 6th or some of the rhetoric that we’re seeing from MAGA Republicans across the country, that is not who we are," stated TJ Ducklo, with the Biden-Harris communications team. "The president will continue to deliver the message.”

President Biden called Vance a clone of Donald Trump on this issues, while on his way back to Washington from a campaign event in Nevada.